Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for George NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George NASH

Notice Condolences

George NASH Notice
NASH, George Passed away with his loving family by his side, at Nazareth Care Tamworth, on Sunday, 10th February, 2019 Aged 96 years Dearly loved husband of Isabel. Adored father & father-in-law of Beryl & Bill (dec), Joan & Keith (dec), Carol & Roger, Diane & Lindsay (dec), Jon & Kylee and Mark & Sonia. Treasured grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather. Brother of Alan (dec), Merle, Cora (dec), Malcolm (dec) and brother-in-law and uncle to the Nash, Aves and Carter families. Brother-in-law and uncle to the Waters, McCauley, Percival, Owens and Schrouder families. Relatives and friends of the late George Nash are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.30pm, Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.