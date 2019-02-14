|
NASH, George Passed away with his loving family by his side, at Nazareth Care Tamworth, on Sunday, 10th February, 2019 Aged 96 years Dearly loved husband of Isabel. Adored father & father-in-law of Beryl & Bill (dec), Joan & Keith (dec), Carol & Roger, Diane & Lindsay (dec), Jon & Kylee and Mark & Sonia. Treasured grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather. Brother of Alan (dec), Merle, Cora (dec), Malcolm (dec) and brother-in-law and uncle to the Nash, Aves and Carter families. Brother-in-law and uncle to the Waters, McCauley, Percival, Owens and Schrouder families. Relatives and friends of the late George Nash are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.30pm, Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 14, 2019