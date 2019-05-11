|
REARDON, Geoffrey Willis "Gup" Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 8th May, 2019 Late of Tamworth and Formerly of Moree Much loved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father of Sally, Marina (dec'd), Kim and Sam. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of GEOFF are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety at the Pavillion Function Centre, Cnr. Back Kootingal & Nundle Roads, Nemingha commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 14th May, 2019. To be followed by Private Cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 11 to May 14, 2019