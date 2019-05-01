|
|
MURRAY, Geoffrey Allan "Geoff" Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 27th April, 2019 Late of Dungowan Much loved husband of Sue. Adored Papa Bear of Tanya (dec'd) & Ian Adams and Michelle Murray. Beloved Poppy of Bianca, Corey and Blake. Loved son of Allan (dec'd) & Joan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Di & Phil (dec'd) Bushell, Col & Carol, Ken & Wendy, Scott & Janelle and Peter & Tracey. Loved uncle of their families. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of GEOFF are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Dungowan Cemetery, Ogunbil Road, Dungowan commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 3rd May, 2019. By request, No flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Friends of Nioka. A Donations Box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 1, 2019