RIORDAN, Geoff 'Feffy' Died peacefully Saturday, the 8th of June, 2019 Surrounded by his family Aged 63 years Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Nick & Sammy, Kita & Reece. Best poppy in the world of Maddie, Lilah & Vinnie. Relatives and friends of the late Geoff Riordan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 3.30pm Friday the 14th of June 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Geoff has requested that attendees wear denim & flannel to the service please. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 12, 2019
