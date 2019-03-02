|
SECKOLD, Gail Unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital 23rd February, 2019 Much loved wife of Ross (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane & Sharon and Jamie (dec'd). Adored Nan of Chelsea. Aged 74 Years The family and friends of GAIL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 2.30pm Friday 8th March, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 2, 2019