ROCK, Frederick Died peacefully Tuesday, the 26th of February, 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loving father of Diane & David and Tony & Colleen. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Fred Rock are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 12.00pm Friday, 1st March, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for interment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 27, 2019