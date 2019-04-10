|
CARTHEW, Felicity Ann Suddenly at Her home 26th March, 2019 Much loved daughter of Judy & Geoff. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Monique & Tim Newson. Devoted aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 46 Years "Star Trekking across the Universe" A Celebration of Felicity's Life will be held in its entirety in the Salvation Army Worship Centre Auditorium, 328 Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth commencing at 12.00 noon, Monday 15th April, 2019. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend. To be followed by Private Cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019