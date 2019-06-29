|
|
BARNES, Eric Stanley 17.10.1940 - 27.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at home Beloved husband of Mary-Ann. Much loved father of Tony, Stan and Phil. Loved brother of Patricia (dec'd) and Janet. Grandfather of James and Angus. Step-father of Brad and Casey. Adored by his large extended family. Aged 78 Years Rest In Peace, Always In Our Hearts Relatives and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate the life of Eric Stanley Barnes in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 5th July 2019, commencing at 11.30am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. In lieu of flowers, Eric's family invite you to make a donation to the Pancare Foundation or Dementia Australia, a collection box will be at the Chapel.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019