HALL, Ellen Marie Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 26th June, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family Much loved wife of Bruce. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl & Bruce and Debra & Lindsay. Loved Nan of Andrew, Nikki, Melissa & Brad and Great Nan of Alexandra, Isabelle, Madeline, Maddison, Charles & Brody. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of ELLEN are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 12.00 noon, Monday 1st July 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019
