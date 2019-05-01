|
|
LEWIS, Elizabeth Mary "Mary" Peacefully at "Murravale" Murrurundi 23rd April, 2019 Late of Wallabadah Dearly loved daughter of Herb & Elsie (both dec'd), Dear sister of Frank and Norman (both dec'd). Aged 82 Years The family and friends of MARY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Anglican Church of Ascension, Wallabadah commencing at 10.30am, Monday 6th May, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Wallabadah Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 1, 2019