WALLACE, Elizabeth Lesley "Libby" Passed away peacefully at her home 27th April, 2019 Very much loved mother of Mel, Ben (dec'd) and James. Adored "Grammy" of Jackson, Everly and Mia. Libby will always be loved and remembered by all her caring friends. Aged 67 years The family and friends of LIBBY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Thursday 2nd May 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019