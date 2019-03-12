|
ESSELINK (nee Lemon), Elizabeth Anne "Libby" of Withcott, Qld and formerly of Tamworth, NSW. Stepped into Eternity 6 March, 2019, Aged 61 years Much loved Wife of Paul. Dearly loved Mother of Robert, Jennifer, and Samuel. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Libby's life to be held at the Heritage Chapel, 314 James Street, Toowoomba, Qld, commencing at 11:00 am on Monday 18 March 2019, then proceeding to Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, 1001 Ruthven Street (South). "In Jesus' Care" 314 James Street, Toowoomba 07 4634 9946
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 12, 2019