Edward HATCH

Edward HATCH Notice
HATCH, Edward Died peacefully Thursday, the 28th of February, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved father of Ron & Judy, Fay and Ken (dec). Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Edward Hatch are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Thursday 7th of March 2019 in the Alston Chapel Lincoln Grove Memorial Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 2, 2019
