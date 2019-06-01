Home
Edith STILES

STILES, Edith Died peacefully Monday, the 27th of May, 2019 Aged 102 years Dearly loved mother of Lillian and Jan. Loving Nana of Jim, Joelle, Jaye-Marie, Rebecca and Tamsin. GranNan to her loved great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the late Edith Stiles are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Funeral service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church Tamworth at 3.00pm on Wednesday 5th June, 2019. Thence for private Burial. In lieu of flowers a donation box for Cancer Research will be made available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019
