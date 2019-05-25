|
KNAPTON, Douglas John "Dougie" At Murrurundi Hospital 22nd May, 2019 Much loved partner of Suzanne. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Matthew & Kirstie and Marika & Geoff. Loved Poppy Doug of James, Tom and Will. Loved step-dad of Gerard, Sean, Cindy & Lana and their families. Doug will be loved and remembered by all the members of the Knapton Family. Aged 76 Years The family and friends of DOUGIE are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Murrurundi commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 28th May, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 25, 2019