Dorothy Irene WARK

Dorothy Irene WARK Notice
WARK, Dorothy Irene "Doss" Peacefully at Nazareth Care 11th April, 2019 Much loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley & Erle Stockdale, Don & Julie, Cheryl & Glenn Summers, Fiona (dec'd), Terry & Deb and Narelle & Gary (dec'd) Thompson. Dearly loved by Annie Lindon. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Dorothy WARK are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Southside Uniting Church, Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 18th April, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
