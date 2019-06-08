Home
Dorothy "Dossie" Costelloe 04.07.1929 to 11.06.2015 You held my hand when I was small you caught me when I fell. The hero of my childhood and latter years as well. Everytime I think of you my heart just fills with pride. And though I'll always miss you I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow in sunshine and in rain. I know you're watching over me until we meet again. Dearly loved and sadly missed, Maree, Warren, Natalee, Trent, Wade and their families.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019
