|
|
McKAY, Doris Jean "Jean" Peacefully at Werris Creek MPS 20th May, 2019 Much loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Kerry, Heather, John, Peter, Ivan and Tony (dec'd). Loved mother-in-law, grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 23. Beloved sister of Valerie Mary. Aged 97 Years The family and friends of Mrs. Doris Jean McKay are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Werris Creek commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 25th May, 2019. Following the Funeral Mass the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 23, 2019