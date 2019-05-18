|
YATES, Doris Ida Passed away at Tamworth Hospital on Saturday 4th May, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec). Much loved mother to Therese, Robyn & Michael.Treasured grandma of six and great- grandma of ten. Privately Interred at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery,Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 18, 2019