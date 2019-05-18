Home
Doris Ida YATES

YATES, Doris Ida Passed away at Tamworth Hospital on Saturday 4th May, 2019 Aged 92 years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec). Much loved mother to Therese, Robyn & Michael.Treasured grandma of six and great- grandma of ten. Privately Interred at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery,Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 18, 2019
