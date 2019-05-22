Home
Doreen Lillian WATSON

Doreen Lillian WATSON Notice
Doreen Lillian WATSON Died peacefully at home 16th May, 2019 Aged 95 Years Beloved wife of John Douglas (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff & Donna Watson and Doreen Crofts. Proud Nan and Nannie to their children and grandchildren. Special mother figure to Lester Solomons. Thanks to Howles Pharmacy and Windmill Practice for their support and care over many years. Forever in our hearts. Reunited with Dad forever. Privately Cremated Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 22, 2019
