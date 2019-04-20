|
CROSSMAN, Donald Reginald Albert "Don" Peacefully at Murravale, Murrurundi 16th April, 2019 Late of Quirindi Much loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Denis & Renlie, Sue & Michael, Kelvin & Brenda, Kerry & Ken, Colin & Catherine (dec'd), Maggie & David, Jenni & Andrew and Sheila. Much loved Pop and Great Pop of their families. Aged 93 Years The family and friends of DON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Friday 26th April, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 20, 2019