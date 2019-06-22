|
GREEN, Don Patrick "Dodger" Peacefully at Nioka Tamworth Hospital 19th June, 2019 after a short illness Much loved husband of Lynne. Dearly loved father of Peter and Matthew. Adored Pop of Heath. Special brother and brother-in-law of Roxy & Ross and Jim. "Dodger" will be loved and remembered always by the members of his extended family. Aged 64 Years "Gone Fishing" The family and friends of "DODGER" are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Tuesday 25th June, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 22, 2019