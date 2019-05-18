|
HAUSFELD, David Joseph "Hausey" Peacefully with family by his side On 10th May 2019 at Nioka Tamworth Hospital Aged 46 years The relatives and friends of the late David Joseph Hausfeld are warmly invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Tuesday 21st May 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street, Quirindi 2343 Phone 02 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 18, 2019