DAY, Darrell Roy Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 4th May, 2019 Late of Nemingha Dearly loved husband of Kay. Much loved father of Nathan. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 74 Years The family and friends of DARRELL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Monday 13th May, 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Friends of Nioka. A Donations Box will be available at the Chapel. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 8 to May 13, 2019