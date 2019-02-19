Home
Services
Burke and Hamilton Funerals
184 George Street
Quirindi, New South Wales 2343
(2) 6746 3116
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne GEDDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Mary GEDDES

Notice Condolences

Daphne Mary GEDDES Notice
Daphne Mary Geddes Peacefully at Nioka on 15th February, 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Owen (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Ann, Graeme & Noeleen and Tanya & Phillip (dec). Adored grandmother of Jack, Amy, Jordan, Joel, Liam and Tiah and great grandmother of Eli. The relatives and friends of the late Daphne Mary Geddes are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Bede's Anglican Church, Anzac Parade Werris Creek after a service commencing at 11.00am Thursday 21st February 2019. Thence for interment in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street Quirindi Phone 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.