|
|
Daphne Mary Geddes Peacefully at Nioka on 15th February, 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Owen (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Ann, Graeme & Noeleen and Tanya & Phillip (dec). Adored grandmother of Jack, Amy, Jordan, Joel, Liam and Tiah and great grandmother of Eli. The relatives and friends of the late Daphne Mary Geddes are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Bede's Anglican Church, Anzac Parade Werris Creek after a service commencing at 11.00am Thursday 21st February 2019. Thence for interment in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street Quirindi Phone 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 19, 2019