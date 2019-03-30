Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne MCCLELLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Joyance MCCLELLAND

Notice Condolences

Daphne Joyance MCCLELLAND Notice
MCCLELLAND, Daphne Joyance Died peacefully Friday, 22nd March, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Bunty (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Max & Bev, Graeme & Sue, Maureen, Lyn & Peter. Treasured nanna of six and great nanna of nine. Relatives and friends of the late Daphne McClelland are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30am, Thursday, 4th April, 2019, in St Peter's Anglican Church, New England Hwy, Moonbi thence for burial in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew Street, Moonbi. Bunty and Daphne now together in Gods care. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.