|
|
MCCLELLAND, Daphne Joyance Died peacefully Friday, 22nd March, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Bunty (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Max & Bev, Graeme & Sue, Maureen, Lyn & Peter. Treasured nanna of six and great nanna of nine. Relatives and friends of the late Daphne McClelland are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30am, Thursday, 4th April, 2019, in St Peter's Anglican Church, New England Hwy, Moonbi thence for burial in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew Street, Moonbi. Bunty and Daphne now together in Gods care. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019