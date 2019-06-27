|
COOPER, Colin Died peacefully Monday, the 24th of June, 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec). Loving father and father in law of Ann (dec), Warren & Marita, Sharon & Greg, Christine & Peter, Bronwyn & Wade. Treasured grandfather of 13, Great grandfather of 10. Funerary details to be advised in The Northern Daily Leader Saturday 6th July 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 27, 2019