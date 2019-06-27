Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Colin COOPER

COOPER, Colin Died peacefully Monday, the 24th of June, 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec). Loving father and father in law of Ann (dec), Warren & Marita, Sharon & Greg, Christine & Peter, Bronwyn & Wade. Treasured grandfather of 13, Great grandfather of 10. Funerary details to be advised in The Northern Daily Leader Saturday 6th July 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 27, 2019
