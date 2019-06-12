|
MARR, Clive Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital 4th June, 2019 Late of Werris Creek Much loved husband of Tess (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christopher & Ingrid, Michael & Jeanette, Peter, Catherine & Garnet and Judith & Wayne. Dearly loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of CLIVE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 74 Dewhurst Street, Werris Creek commencing at 10.00am, Monday 17th June, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 12, 2019