MAHER, Christopher Passed away peacefully at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 4th March, 2019 Late of Currabubula Dearly loved son of Danny & Dorothy. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Deborah (dec'd) and John & Nolene. Much loved uncle of Joshua & Christina, Jacob & Aleisha and Lacy & Dan and great uncle of Stephanie, Riley, Holley & Grace. Aged 55 Years The family and friends of CHRISTOPHER are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Currabubula Cemetery, Werris Creek Road, Currabubula commencing at 10.00am, Friday 15th March, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019