Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher MAHER

Notice Condolences

Christopher MAHER Notice
MAHER, Christopher Passed away peacefully at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 4th March, 2019 Late of Currabubula Dearly loved son of Danny & Dorothy. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Deborah (dec'd) and John & Nolene. Much loved uncle of Joshua & Christina, Jacob & Aleisha and Lacy & Dan and great uncle of Stephanie, Riley, Holley & Grace. Aged 55 Years The family and friends of CHRISTOPHER are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Currabubula Cemetery, Werris Creek Road, Currabubula commencing at 10.00am, Friday 15th March, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.