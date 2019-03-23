|
HOTTES, Charmaine Francine nee JULIEN Passed away with her loving family by her side at Nioka, Tamworth on Tuesday, 19th March, 2019 Aged 48 years Devoted and adored wife of Nathan. Selfless and caring mother of Isabella and Harrison. Beloved daughter of John and Margaret (both dec). Treasured daughter-in-law of Des and Cheryl. Cherished sister of Leon (dec), Rosienne, Vincent and Dianne. Loved by her extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Charmaine Hottes are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service. A celebration for Charmaine's life will commence at 11.00 am Wednesday, 27th March, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for a private burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth. Family request that you wear happy colours. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 23, 2019