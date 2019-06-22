Home
Charles James WORLEY

WORLEY, Charles James "Charlie" Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 20th June, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family Late of Willow Tree Dearly loved and loving husband of Nellie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim (dec'd), Colleen & Trevor and Christine & Harry. Adored "Dadpa" of Kim & Leigh and Jaime, Les & Demi and great grandfather of Jett, Jax & Layla, Jock, Chad & Nate, Tyler & Mia and Riley, Charlie, Darcy & Jacob. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of CHARLIE are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 27th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 22, 2019
