Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Frederick COLEMAN

Notice Condolences

Charles Frederick COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Charles Frederick Died peacefully Thursday, the 28th of February, 2019. Aged 74 years Dearly loved father of Brent, Blake (dec) and Brooke. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Cherished brother of Claudette & Bill, Bev & David (dec), Pam & Norm and Russell & Karen. Adored uncle of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Charles Coleman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Peter's Anglican Church, Moonbi after a Funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday the 8th of March 2019. Thence for interment in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew St, Moonbi. Members of the R.S.L Sub-Branch invited to attend and medals to be worn. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the R.S.L Sub-Branch Tamworth. A donation box will be made available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.