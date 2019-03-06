|
COLEMAN, Charles Frederick Died peacefully Thursday, the 28th of February, 2019. Aged 74 years Dearly loved father of Brent, Blake (dec) and Brooke. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Cherished brother of Claudette & Bill, Bev & David (dec), Pam & Norm and Russell & Karen. Adored uncle of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Charles Coleman are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Peter's Anglican Church, Moonbi after a Funeral service appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday the 8th of March 2019. Thence for interment in the Moonbi Cemetery, Matthew St, Moonbi. Members of the R.S.L Sub-Branch invited to attend and medals to be worn. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the R.S.L Sub-Branch Tamworth. A donation box will be made available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019