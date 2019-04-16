|
LYE, Cecelia Maree Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 14th April, 2019 Dearly loved and loving wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim & Angela and Adam & Libby. Adored Grandma of Harley, Valentina, Noah, Franky and Kaden. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Lye and Ringland families. Aged 61 Years The family and friends of CECELIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be held in its entirety in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, White Street Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 17th April, 2019. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019