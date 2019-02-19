Home
Bruce Edwin THOMPSON

Bruce Edwin THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Bruce Edwin Late of Highfields and formerly of Piallamore and Upper Manilla Passed away on 15th February 2019 Aged 88 years Beloved Husband of Lorna. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Michelle and Peter; Christopher and Leah. And four paws Evie and Torah. Loving Grandpa of Cooper, Kattarina and Isaac. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bruce's funeral, to be held at the Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 1001 Ruthven Street (South), Toowoomba. Service commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 20th February 2019. "Forever in our hearts"



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
