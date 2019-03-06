Mr Brian Walter Boggs 27/12/1941-2/3/2019 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Brian Walter Boggs on early Saturday morning. He was a patient, caring and supportive father to his children, David, Melinda and Kristen, whom he raised with his wife, Dianne Margaret Boggs. Brian was the proud grandfather of seven adored grandchildren, Rachel. Phoebe, James, Frances, Annelise, Alex and Scarlett. Brian was a dedicated mathematics teacher for over 57 years in the Tamworth area, an avid family historian, and a keen soccer player. He spent many years researching family history which culminated in the publishing of 'The Families of the 1837 Adam Lodge' in 2016. Brian had also collected and written many stories of his immediate and extended family. His funeral will take place at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens & Crematorium, Tamworth at 3.30pm this Friday 8 March 2019. He will be sadly missed. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au







Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary