SKERRETT, Brian Blake (Gam) "Leconfield" Mulla Creek Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Tamworth Hospital on Monday, 3rd June, 2019 Aged 95 years Much loved father of Peter, Weebear and Timothy. Treasured grandfather, and great grandfather to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Skerrett are warmly invited to attend a Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 11.30am Tuesday, 11th June, 2019, at The Pavillion Function Centre, Cnr Back Kootingal & Nundle Road, Nemingha. Last man standing Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019