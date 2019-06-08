Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian SKERRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Blake (Gam) SKERRETT

Notice Condolences

Brian Blake (Gam) SKERRETT Notice
SKERRETT, Brian Blake (Gam) "Leconfield" Mulla Creek Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Tamworth Hospital on Monday, 3rd June, 2019 Aged 95 years Much loved father of Peter, Weebear and Timothy. Treasured grandfather, and great grandfather to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Skerrett are warmly invited to attend a Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 11.30am Tuesday, 11th June, 2019, at The Pavillion Function Centre, Cnr Back Kootingal & Nundle Road, Nemingha. Last man standing Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.