Brian BARDEN

BARDEN, Brian Died peacefully Thursday, the 14th of February, 2019 Aged 92 years Loving father of Anthony and Michael. Adored grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, Douglas, Peter, Stuart and Craig. Cherished great grandfather of Bailey, Stella, Lola, Halle and Cooper. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Barden are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday 1st March, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 23, 2019
