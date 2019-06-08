|
BELFORD, Brenda Mary Died suddenly Saturday at home, the 1st of June, 2019 Aged 72 years Dearly loved daughter of Bob (dec) & Shirley. Loving sister of Stewart, Ian, Warren and Alan. Will be sadly missed by the whole family. Relatives and friends of the late Brenda Belford are respectfully invited to attend her memorial. The memorial service is appointed to commence at 11.30am Wednesday 13th June, 2019 in St Peter's Anglican Church, Vera Street, Tamworth. Privately interred at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019