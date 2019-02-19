|
Overton, Bradley John (Snowy) Formerly of Bribie Island, Canberra and Tamworth Taken from us to early 15th May 1981 - 26th January 2019 Aged 37 years Dearly beloved son of Denise and Ken, Garry and Janelle, Cherished grandson of Pamela Long & John Long (Dec). Beloved brother of Jason & Pauline. Adored uncle to Brock and Jordyn. Longtime ex-partner to Amy. A great friend to many. Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Bradley's life" to be held at 1:00pm on Friday 22nd February, 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. The gates of Heaven opened wide, and a special young man walked inside. "A Shining Light, a wonderful Soul" Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 19, 2019