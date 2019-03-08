In loving memory of our wonderful Father and Poppy Bill William John Mitchell 14/07/1943 - 08/03/2018 Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small. To have you as our Dad & Poppy Bill was the greatest gift of all. May the heavenly winds of love blow softly, and whisper in your ear. We love and miss you dad and wish that you were here. Deep in our hearts, your life is kept to love and cherish, not forget. No more tomorrow's we can share, but yesterday's are always there. A silent thought, a secret tear, keeps your memory ever near. In our hearts forever. Leanne & David, Fuzzy & Vivian, Leah & Frog, Daniel, Jaydah, Shyloh, Kohby, Skylah, Braxton. xxxx







