Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley TUFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Ann "Bev" TUFREY

Notice Condolences

Beverley Ann "Bev" TUFREY Notice
TUFREY, Beverley Ann (nee Higgins) "Bev" Passed away peacefully at Barraba Hospital 21st June 2019 Surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-inlaw of Debbie, Alan & Janne, Kenneth (dec), Wendy. Adored "Gran" of Luke & Sarah, Daniel, Sarah and dearly loved great grandmother of Trent, Jada, Claire, Ajay, Tenisha and Adison. Aged 79 years The family and friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St John's Catholic Church, Barraba. Commencing at 11:00am, Wednesday 26th June 2019. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 02 6782 1568



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.