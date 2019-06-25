|
TUFREY, Beverley Ann (nee Higgins) "Bev" Passed away peacefully at Barraba Hospital 21st June 2019 Surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-inlaw of Debbie, Alan & Janne, Kenneth (dec), Wendy. Adored "Gran" of Luke & Sarah, Daniel, Sarah and dearly loved great grandmother of Trent, Jada, Claire, Ajay, Tenisha and Adison. Aged 79 years The family and friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St John's Catholic Church, Barraba. Commencing at 11:00am, Wednesday 26th June 2019. Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 02 6782 1568
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 25, 2019