WILCOX, Betty Peacefully at home surrounded by family 19th May, 2019 Much loved wife of Maurice (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine Smith, Valmai & Greg Peters, Margaret Cobb, William (Bill) & Lisa Wilcox and Merilyn & Shane Burrow. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of the late Mrs. Betty Wilcox are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 24th May, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 22, 2019