RAYNER, Betty Margarette Peacefully at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 23rd February, 2019 Formerly of Werris Creek Dearly loved wife of Rex (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Suz & Angus, Bim & Gary, Margo & Steve and Toni & Darrin. Adored Nan of James, Shaun & Andrew, Daniel, Grant & Toby and Erin, Hannah & Dean and Great Nan of 11 and 2 on the way. Aged 91 Years The family and friends of Mrs Betty Rayner are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St. Bede's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Werris Creek commencing at 10.00am Monday 4th March, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 27, 2019