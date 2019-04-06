Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HORSBURGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty HORSBURGH

Notice Condolences

Betty HORSBURGH Notice
HORSBURGH, Betty Died peacefully Sunday, the 31st of March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Betty Horsburgh are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday the 8th of April, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth thence for interment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.