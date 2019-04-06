|
HORSBURGH, Betty Died peacefully Sunday, the 31st of March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Betty Horsburgh are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Monday the 8th of April, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth thence for interment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 6, 2019