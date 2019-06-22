|
LESLEY, Barry Passed away at Tamworth Hospital 18th June, 2019 Late of Werris Creek Long term partner and friend of Carolyn. Father of Natasha, stepfather of Anthony (dec'd), Tracy & Alex and Robyn & Nigel. Grandfather of Thomas and Alexander, Ashleigh, Samuel, Riley & Isabelle and brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 70 Years The family and friends of BARRY are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in its entirety in St. Bede's Anglican Church, 66 Henry Street, Werris Creek commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 26th June, 2019. The service will be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 22, 2019