HUDSON, Barbara Died peacefully Sunday, the 5th of May, 2019 Aged 96 years Dearly loved mother of Michael (dec), Pam (dec), Kris Freestone and son-in-law Ian. Loving grandmother of Yarif, Sasti-Jade & Paul Owen & family, Melanie & family. Relatives and friends of the late Barbara Hudson are respectfully invited to attend her funeral at the Alston Memorial Chapel, on Friday 10th May at 12.30pm, thence for Cremation in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 9, 2019