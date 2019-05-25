|
VINES, Dr. Arthur Peter "Peter" Died peacefully at home surrounded by family 22nd May, 2019 Dearly beloved husband of Kathleen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Prue, Helen & Brooke, Chris & Dougal, Jenny & John and Geoff. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of the Late Dr. Peter Vines are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 28th May 2019. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Save The Children Australia. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
