|
|
COLEMAN, Arthur Edward Passed away peacefully at The Whiddon Group Jessie Hunt on March 13, 2019 Aged 94 years Till we meet again Beloved husband of Marie, adored father and father-in-law of Grahame and Rosemarie, Julieanne and William, Wendy and David. Cherished Pappy of Lachlan, Megan, Ryan, Sam and Will. Arthur will be sadly missed but always remembered by all his family and friends. The relatives and friends of Arthur are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Logan Funeral Chapel 24 Wee Waa Rd, Narrabri, on Friday 22nd March 2019, commencing at 10.00am. At the conclusion of the service, the funeral cortege will leave for the Narrabri Lawn Cemetery Kamilaroi Highway Narrabri.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 19, 2019