|
|
ARTHUR CHARLES MCCUMSTIE 8/8/1924 - 23/06/2019 Arthur McCumstie died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 23rd at the age of 94. Proud father of Margie, Katie and Charlie and father-in-law to Dean, Matthew and Cassie. Beloved granddad to Ashley, Bella, Benett, Braeden, Cambell, Connor, Finn and Logan. Arthur was a respected grazier of "Macanbar" near Baradine before retiring to be a proud Dubbo resident. Arthur will be remembered as a strong, resilient, friendly and fair gentleman and will be forever missed. Arthur's life will be celebrated at 10.30am on Monday 1st July, 2019 at St. Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo and you are welcome to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019