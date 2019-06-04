Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold GOODE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold David GOODE

Notice Condolences

Arnold David GOODE Notice
GOODE, Arnold David 31st May 2019 Of "Spring Creek" Uralla. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father & father-In-law of David & Christine, Tony, Richard and loved grandfather of Sarah. Loved brother & brother-In-law of Lionel (dec'd) & Joyce, Marie & Mal Rixon, Max & Trish and loved uncle & great-uncle of their families. Aged 87 years Memorial Service of thanksgiving to be held at the Uralla Uniting Church, Uralla tomorrow Thursday, 6th June 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to McMaugh Gardens. A donation box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.