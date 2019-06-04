|
GOODE, Arnold David 31st May 2019 Of "Spring Creek" Uralla. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father & father-In-law of David & Christine, Tony, Richard and loved grandfather of Sarah. Loved brother & brother-In-law of Lionel (dec'd) & Joyce, Marie & Mal Rixon, Max & Trish and loved uncle & great-uncle of their families. Aged 87 years Memorial Service of thanksgiving to be held at the Uralla Uniting Church, Uralla tomorrow Thursday, 6th June 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to McMaugh Gardens. A donation box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 4 to June 5, 2019